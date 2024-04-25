Polestar To Begin Dumping EVs In The US If EU Imposes Tariffs

Polestar wants to build more electric vehicles outside China due to the threat of Chinese-made EVs being slapped with increased European tariffs. While Polestar was founded by Volvo and Geely, the Swedish maker recently relinquished its stake, meaning the EV maker is now primarily Chinese-owned.

The majority of Polestar vehicles sold worldwide are manufactured in Chengdu and Taizhou. However, its new factory in South Carolina will soon start to build the Polestar 3 for the U.S. and European markets and according to the firm’s boss Thomas Ingenlath, it may accelerate exporting vehicles from this plant to the EU.