Polestar To Bring EV Wagon To The US Market

Polestar wants to go from struggling upstart to a global force to be reckoned with. As part of this ambitious plan, it wants to launch no fewer than four new models in just three years, more than doubling its portfolio by the end of 2028.

Not all of these cars will make it to the United States, at least not at first, but a surprise model will “absolutely” be sold stateside, the company’s CEO, Michael Lohscheller, confirmed for InsideEVs yesterday during an online discussion with international media representatives.

“The new variant of the Polestar 4 is absolutely coming to the US,” said Lohscheller. “It has genes of an estate, with a window in the back. It’s very progressive. There is no car like this.”