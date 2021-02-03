Polestar To Mimic Apple Store Experience In Showrooms

Polestar, the upmarket, EV-only offshoot from Volvo, will be opening 15 new stores in the US. Known as “Polestar Spaces,” these outlets will apparently be “without the pressures that come from a traditional automotive dealership,” or in other words, tech-style retail outlets.

So far, Polestar Spaces were found in Mahwah, NJ, New York City, NY, Corte Madera, Santa Monica, and Palo Alto, CA. However, if you wanted to experience and test drive a Polestar 2, you could get a home-delivered demonstrator vehicle — provided you were in a city that offered such a service.