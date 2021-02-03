Polestar To Mimic Apple Store Experience In Showrooms

Agent009 submitted on 3/2/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:58:29 AM

Views : 450 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Polestar, the upmarket, EV-only offshoot from Volvo, will be opening 15 new stores in the US. Known as “Polestar Spaces,” these outlets will apparently be “without the pressures that come from a traditional automotive dealership,” or in other words, tech-style retail outlets.

So far, Polestar Spaces were found in Mahwah, NJ, New York City, NY, Corte Madera, Santa Monica, and Palo Alto, CA. However, if you wanted to experience and test drive a Polestar 2, you could get a home-delivered demonstrator vehicle —  provided you were in a city that offered such a service.



Read Article


Polestar To Mimic Apple Store Experience In Showrooms

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)