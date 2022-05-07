Polestar Wants To Put Sexy Droptop Into Production

Swedish EV maker Polestar has its hands very full at the moment. Not only is it hoping to take Wall Street by storm, but the company is also readying a bevy of new and exciting models, like the brand's first-ever SUV and the barnstorming Polestar 5 that recently wowed attendees at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Also in attendance was the Polestar O2, a gorgeous concept that stole our hearts when it debuted in March. After lusting over the bewitching looks and claimed performance, the Swedish company pulled the rug from beneath our feet - at the time, there were no plans to put the sleek beauty into production. However, that may change very soon.



