Police Are Now Using Self Driving Car Cameras For Surveillance

Police have new eyes on the roads and they’re in the form of self-driving cars like those operated by Waymo and Cruise. Treated as surveillance cameras on wheels, these autonomous vehicles record countless hours of footage as they drive around. How authorities use that footage is largely up for debate.

In February of this year, a San Francisco jury delivered a guilty verdict for the murder trial of Clifford Stokes. Before they could convict Stokes, police needed more evidence and they looked to Waymo to provide it. During its investigation, police noticed a fleet of Waymo autonomous vehicles in the area.