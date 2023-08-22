Police Arrest 7 Involved In $1.7 Million Heist Of Ford Broncos

After a 10-month investigation following a series of high-profile car thefts in Michigan, the Canton Police Department has announced the arrest of seven suspects. According to MLive, the suspects allegedly stole 16 Ford Bronco Raptors worth roughly $1.7 million.

Canton PD started its investigation after several of these expensive SUVs were stolen directly from Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant, responsible for the Ford Ranger and Bronco. The Bronco Raptor was initially too big for the assembly line, but the production experts found a brilliant solution to get around the problem.