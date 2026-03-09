Police Arrest New Mexico Man With Truckload Of Flock Cameras

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies took a man into custody Wednesday after he showed up outside their headquarters with multiple Flock cameras in the back of his pickup truck. Authorities arrested Jevon Martinez for damaging Flock cameras in Rio Rancho in May. Then, Wednesday, he posted video on social media appearing to show him driving around Albuquerque and taking down automated license plate readers once again. In those videos, he comments that since the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office ended its contract with Flock last month, those cameras should no longer be out on the streets.



New footage shows the arrest of Jevon Martinez (the man with the truck full of cut-down Flock cameras) pic.twitter.com/tXRzGXSBNV — Orwell Day (@OrwellDay) September 3, 2026







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