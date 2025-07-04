Police Ask For Assistance In Manhunt For Vandals That Defaced 5 Cybertrucks In Michigan

Tensions surrounding Elon Musk’s controversial public image continue to spill over—sometimes literally—onto Tesla vehicles. Police in Kentwood, Michigan, are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men believed to be involved in the vandalism of five Cybertrucks. As attacks on Tesla vehicles spread across the United States, some police departments are ramping up efforts to track down those responsible.

The vandalism took place on March 10, when five Cybertrucks were targeted while parked in a lot outside Woodland Mall. Each vehicle was spray-painted overnight, with one bearing the message “Nazis always lose” across its doors, a likely jab at Elon Musk and the widely criticized salute he made during President Donal Trump’s inauguration.