Police Begin Hunting Kia Boys On Social Media

The Kia Boys trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down, despite Hyundai and Kia working around the clock on bringing the anti-theft software update to as many cars as possible.

Teenagers continue to steal cars using the ridiculously simple method, breaking the window of a vulnerable Kia and Hyundai, ripping off the steering wheel column, and hotwiring to start the engine. The method went viral three years ago on TikTok and has become worryingly popular among teens who steal cars for views.

This is what's happening these days in Austin, Texas, where police have recently started something they should have done from the beginning: they are now tracking Instagram accounts where the Kia Boys post their content and trying to hunt them down.