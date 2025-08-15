Police Bust North Texas Theft Ring That Specialized In Camaros And Corvettes

The suspects stole mostly Camaros and Corvettes from a dozen different cities.

Behind masks on a rainy day in March, two of the suspects first stole a Chevrolet SS from a gym parking lot in Plano. It was all caught on the victim’s dash camera video.

Between March and April, Detective Stephen Howell says the five suspects stole 29 cars, mainly Camaros and Corvettes valued at $1.1 million from apartment and gym parking lots in more than a dozen cities.

"Essentially, they're doing their intel work. They want to know where that vehicle is and where it's going to be parked later at night to better ensure the fact that they can come back and it's going to be located there and they're not wasting their time," Howell said.