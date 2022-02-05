Police Called To Find Four Year Old Boy, Discover Him Driving His Mom's Car

Described by his mother as “very enterprising,” this 4-year-old kid earned the nickname of “the next Max Verstappen” from the same police officers who “busted” him after fleeing the scene of an accident. It all sounds far worse than it probably was, but the fact that no one was injured in this early morning joyride makes it easier to find the humor in the situation.



The same goes for the police officers from Utrecht Police, who went on social media to share what must have been their strangest call. They responded to a call of an errant child in the district of Overvecht in Utrechts, the Netherlands, and found a 4-year-old wandering around in his pajamas.





