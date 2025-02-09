Police Chase Recovers Stolen Car - Sort Of

High-tech hardware just ended a police chase in Michigan without letting things get to high speeds. At the same time, that’s not to say that the solution was cheap. The interaction ended up totaling the car the police were chasing. And they were after it because it was allegedly stolen.
 
 
Police say that they spotted a stolen Chevrolet Cruze around 7:25 a.m., Thursday, August 28, on I-96. The driver refused to pull over, so officers from Livonia, Michigan, with a Grappler device on their front bumper, moved in. The device employs a heavy-duty strap to lock up a rear wheel and bring a chase to a quick end.



 


