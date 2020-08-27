Police Chief Cleans Up Town's Speed Trap Reputation - City Council Cans Him For Lost Revenue

With a population of just 428 residents, the town of Morrison, Colorado had earned the infamous reputation of being a speed-trap town and nothing else.

Local George Mumma took over as acting police chief in 2017, and shortly thereafter realized that the city earned nearly the entirety of its revenue through traffic stops. Realizing the department's reputation, he ordered his officers to cut back on citations, but after a long fight with the city hall, Mumma found himself being volunteered for early retirement.

User Comments

PUGPROUD

And there are no ticket quotas.........right!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 8/27/2020 4:48:20 PM   

