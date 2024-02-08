Police Confirm Kids Are Now Breaking Into Kias Even If They Can't Steal Them

The Kia Challenge started on social media as a method to let teens have fun breaking into cars and stealing them in seconds just because manufacturers didn't install immobilizers.

The method is ridiculously simple: a thief would break into the vehicle, rip off the steering wheel column to expose the ignition, and use a simple USB cable to start the engine.

It's that easy, and police in some states claim that teenagers who've been doing this repeatedly have become so skilled that they can drive away in a vulnerable Kia or Hyundai in just 25 seconds.