Police Department Buys Four Model Y Patrol Cars Over Council Objections

Turning aside the advice of city officials, the Spokane City Council will force the Spokane Police Department to purchase four new electric patrol cars.

After weeks of debate, the council voted Monday to purchase four Tesla Model Y SUVs, overriding a plan outlined by city officials to purchase two hybrid and two traditional gasoline-powered vehicles.

The Tesla purchase was pushed by Council President Breean Beggs, who lamented more than a year of hesitation from city officials to build electric vehicle infrastructure despite a state law that requires local governments to begin replacing old vehicles with electric models “to the extent practicable” by 2018.