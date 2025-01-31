Police Department Claims Rescue Attempt In Fatal Crash Thwarted By Intense Fire From Tesla Battery

A driver in Torrance is dead after police say they were unable to save the person from their Tesla because of its burning lithium ion battery.
 
Torrance police responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a Tesla at the intersection of Madrona Avenue and Plaza Del Amo on Tuesday at about 10:15 p.m., according to a Police Department news release.
 
A 2025 Tesla Model Y was southbound on Madrona Avenue when, for unknown reasons, the electric car swerved to the right, collided with a traffic pole and caught fire with the driver trapped inside, authorities said.


