Police Department Claims Social Media Makes Kia/Hyundai Vehicles No Longer Safe To Own

The Kia Challenge, which started in 2022 after a video published on social media showed the world how to start the engine of certain Kia and Hyundai models with a USB cable, is still around, making customers of these two brands think twice before marking their cars on the street. While the carmakers have already shipped software updates to patch the vulnerability that allowed the so-called Kia Boys to start the engines of cars without immobilizers, some customers have yet to install it. What's more, some Kia and Hyundai owners claim the anti-theft update doesn't even work, despite the carmakers claiming otherwise. The Kia Boys, which are groups of teenagers who watched the video on how to steal cars and now put it into practice for Internet fame, have arrived in Wilson, North Carolina, with the local police warning that the number of car thefts involving the two brands in the region has skyrocketed



