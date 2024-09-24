Police Department Looks To Unload Fleet Of Unreliable Durangos

A police department from Merrillville, Indiana, has had enough of the Dodge Durango Pursuit. The station bought 15 Durangos during the pandemic and wants to get rid of them as fast as possible. "The engine shuts off suddenly," the Police Chief complained.

The Dodge Durango has been a police car for five years. However, some police officers have been struggling with the vehicles. Merrillville Polie Chief Konstantinos Nuses speaks of engine failures and a decimated fleet of Durango Pursuit vehicles. More than a dozen cars now need to be replaced even though they are only three years old.

Now, the police department has to sell them at a loss. Nuses has already written an open letter to the citizens of his town explaining the situation, apologizing to taxpayers for spending their money, and slamming Stellantis for all the issues he and his crew encountered.