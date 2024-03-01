Police Department Shows Interest In A Patrol Cybertruck - Elon Musk Gives The Thumbs Up

A police department from Rosenberg, Texas, took to former Twitter/current X to ask Elon Musk if the Tesla Cybertruck would make a good police car. The officers wrote on the social media network that they spotted the vehicle out in the wild. "What do you think, @elonmusk? Will the #Cybertruck make a good police vehicle?" the officers asked Tesla's CEO.



In their tweet, they go ahead and explain that it is still hard to find new vehicles to replenish their older police units. "Should we make the change in 2024?" they asked. Musk reacted with an emoji that reads "100" meaning that it is a 100 percent yes. Musk's reply sparked a gazillion more reactions.







Read Article