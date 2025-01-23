Police Departments Run Out Of Ideas To Prevent Car Thefts - Begin Issuing AirTags To Owners

If the Kia Challenge taught us anything, it's that a car parked on the side of the road is a sitting duck. While the lack of immobilizers in certain Kia and Hyundai models made it ridiculously easy for the Kia Boys to break into these cars, old and new vehicles are both targeted by thieves.

The 2023 statistics are frightening. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) data shows that thieves stole no more, no less than 1 million vehicles last year in the United States. This is a 1% increase from the previous year.

Unsurprisingly, Kia and Hyundai continue to be at the top of this horrific chart. The Elantra took the leading spot with over 48K thefts, followed by the Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima. The data aren't necessarily surprising, as despite the carmakers releasing an anti-theft update to block the Kia Boys, many cars on the road are still unpatched.