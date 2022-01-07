Police Evacuate Apartment Complex Over An Audi Part Thought To Be A Bomb

Police in Salt Lake City removed a "suspicious device" from an apartment complex on Wednesday, June 30. The piece of hardware, which authorities described as potentially explosive, turned out to be a timing belt tensioner commonly found on Audis. In response to the tensioner's discovery, police evacuated areas of the apartment complex where it was found, citing an "abundance of caution" in a press release. The officers on scene requested the Hazardous Devices Unit inspect the mechanism which, to be fair, does have a pull-pin similar to something you might see on a hand grenade. Pulling said pin doesn't set off an explosive charge, though; it puts pressure on the vehicle's timing belt.



