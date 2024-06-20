Police Find Arm In Car After Two Time Convicted DUI Driver Kills Pedestrian While Drunk And High

Agent009 submitted on 6/20/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:32:54 AM

A Texas man with two previous DWI convictions fatally struck a pedestrian and was found with an arm in his vehicle when he was stopped by police, authorities said. 
 
Juan Morgan Munoz, 31, was drunk when he hit and killed a pedestrian with his vehicle early Saturday morning in Dallas, Fox Dallas reported. He was on probation for a previous DWI at the time. 
 
He is charged with felony DWI and a collision involving death.
 
Munoz called 911 a half-hour after the fatal incident involving his BMW and said he continued to drive to his employer at a Maaco Auto Body Shop, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the TV station.


