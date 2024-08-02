Police Get In The Inside Of Street Take Over Gang And Impound Nearly 90 Vehicles

In a decisive crackdown on illegal street racing, authorities in San Joaquin County swiftly moved to halt a sideshow this past weekend, resulting in the detention of over 150 individuals and the seizure of nearly 90 cars.



Police in San Joaquin County infiltrated a local group planning the sideshow event and prepared an appropriate response. When the event began, officers swooped in, contained the group, and started handing out tickets and towing vehicles.



Sideshows are a major issue for California along with various other states. Despite several tactics to reduce or eliminate the problem, none have been especially effective. Brute force might end up being the only way to handle these reckless crowds as San Joaquin County Police may have proven on February 3rd.





