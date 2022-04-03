Police Investigating Fatal Model 3 Crash After It Lost Power And Stopped On A Highway

On February 27, a man died while behind the wheel of his Tesla Model 3 which was stopped on the highway in Independence, Missouri. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash including why the vehicle was stopped. A passenger in the Tesla as well as the occupants of the two vehicles that impacted the Model 3 survived with minor injuries. The crash took place on I-70 just east of Kansas City. According to police, the Tesla came to a complete stop in the middle of the road and two approaching vehicles failed to avoid it. Terry L. Siegal, 74, was identified as the deceased party and driver of the Model 3.



Read Article