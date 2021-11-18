Police Make Arrest After Stellantis Plant Explosion - Possible Link To Vaccinate Or Terminate Policy

Authorities have charged a 33-year-old man in connection with an explosion that occurred at the Stellantis factory in Windsor, Ontario, Canada earlier this month.

Police were issued with a search warrant for the home of James Harris and found the man at the residence at around 8:30 a.m. While the investigation is still ongoing, Harris has been charged with explosion/disregard for human life, intention to cause explosion likely to cause serious bodily harm or death and intention to cause explosion likely to cause serious damage to property, the Windsor Police Service confirmed.



