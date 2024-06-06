Police Nab Group Of 14 Year Old Of Kia Boys After 140+ MPH Chase In A Mercedes

The Kia Boys nightmare that put a target on the back of every Kia and Hyundai parked on the street in the United States taught the world one thing: teenagers find stealing cars exciting, fun, and amusing.

This is why they film themselves doing ridiculous stunts behind the wheel of cars they don't own, eventually wrecking them and causing damage worth thousands of dollars.

Three teenagers who were apparently inspired by the Kia Boys, albeit they had no connection to the infamous group, stole a white Mercedes from Melbourne last weekend. They somehow managed to remain in hiding until a few days later when they were spotted driving the stolen Mercedes on Melbourne Road in Spotswood.

It happened at 2:20 AM, and before we continue this story, here's something very relevant: the teens—two boys and a girl—were all 14. I'll just leave this information here and allow you to explain and judge why three 14-year-olds were out in the middle of the night.









