A Tesla driver was caught sleeping on Autopilot with their seat “fully reclined” at high speed, according to police who criminally charged the driver.



Alberta RCMP (Canada federal police) reported on a strange incident involving a Tesla vehicle on Autopilot.



“Alberta RCMP received a complaint of a car speeding on Highway 2 near Ponoka. The car appeared to be self-driving, traveling over 140 km/h with both front seats completely reclined and occupants appeared to be asleep.”