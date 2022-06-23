Police Recover 13 F-150 Raptors Stolen From Plant - Everyone Of Them Damaged

It seems Ford was the target of another high-profile vehicle heist. This time around, thieves made off with no less than 13 F-150 Raptor pickup trucks, with a total value of $1 million dollars. And they were literally nabbed from Ford's backyard. Specifically, the pickup trucks were stolen from Ford's Dearborn Truck Plant, where the F-150 is built. According to The Detroit News, police began receiving reports of stolen trucks on June 17, with additional reports following over the weekend. It's not clear exactly how the trucks were stolen, but the report mentions damage on some trucks likely resulting from ramming gates or fences.

