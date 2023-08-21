Police Refuse To Apologize For Arresting 10 Year Old Caught Peeing Behind His Mom's Car

Agent009 submitted on 8/21/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:07:47 AM

Views : 530 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Public urination is never a good idea, but arresting an innocent child for doing something like that is maybe taking the law a little too seriously. Unfortunately, that’s what happened to a 10 year old in Mississippi, Fox Memphis reports.
 
On August 10th, Latonya Eason stopped by an attorney’s office in Senatobia, MS for some legal advice. Her two children, a daughter and her 10 year old son Quantavious, waited in the car while she was in the office. At some point, Quantavious needed to use the restroom, so he got out of the car and went to pee behind it. At the same time, a Senatobia Police officer just happened to be passing by and caught the kid peeing behind the car.


Read Article


Police Refuse To Apologize For Arresting 10 Year Old Caught Peeing Behind His Mom's Car

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)