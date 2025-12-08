Police Release 14 Year Old Boy After Stealing Kia, Hitting Another Kia And Running Into A House

Police across the United States have repeatedly warned local residents that teenagers continue to steal Kia and Hyundai cars vulnerable to the infamous TikTok hack that went viral in 2022. However, not all vehicle owners see this as an urgent matter, keeping their cars unpatched.

A 14-year-old boy convinced a friend to steal a Kia and take it for a joyride. While the Detroit police did not share more specifics on how the teens stole the car, it looks like they used the TikTok hack that exploits a vulnerability in models shipped without an engine immobilizer.