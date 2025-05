A 16-year-old has been arrested by police in Maryland after he allegedly broke into 121 vehicles in a single night. That’s a staggering amount and the teen is now facing a long list of charges.

The investigation is still underway, but the Laurel Police Department said the crime spree began on May 4 and hit their city as well as surrounding areas. Authorities were eventually able to identify the suspect and they executed a search warrant on his residence in Beltsville on May 28.