Police Say Tesla FSD Was Engaged During Seattle Crash That Killed Motorcyclist

Authorities have determined that a Tesla involved in a fatal accident with a motorcyclist 15 miles outside of Seattle in April had the automaker's Full Self-Driving software active at the time of the collision, according to the Associated Press.

After originally reporting that Autopilot had been enabled at the time of the crash, Washington State Patrol investigators recently determined that Tesla's more advanced FSD was enabled. This discovery was reportedly made after pulling information from the Event Data Recorder (EDR) of the 2022 Tesla Model S involved in the crash.

The driver of the Tesla Model S, a 56-year-old man, was arrested following the crash for investigation of vehicular homicide.