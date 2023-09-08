Police Say Toyota Corolla Driver Intentionally Crashed Into Second Floor Of House

Luckily no one was in the second-story bedroom of this Mifflin County, Pennsylvania home on Sunday, because they could've been seriously hurt when a Toyota Corolla intentionally yeeted itself through the front window, police say. According to first responders, the driver was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries and their condition is unknown at this point. How exactly did the Corolla find itself 15 feet off the ground? Authorities haven't concluded how it managed to launch itself through the house just yet, though common sense would tell us that a combination of speeding and reckless driving was likely involved. According to ABC27 local news, the fire department thinks the driver hit a small hill next to the driveway and sent it into the air Grand Theft Auto-style. However, law enforcement claims foul play was involved.



