Police Searching For Driver That Caused Hazmat Truck Accident Killing 6

The Illinois State Police are asking for help identifying a vehicle suspected to be involved in a tanker truck crash that released thousands of pounds of hazardous materials into the environment. The incident forced hundreds of people to evacuate and killed five, including two children. The vehicle in question was filmed being driven westbound on U.S. Highway 40 in Montrose, Illinois at 8:35 pm on September 29. A dark-colored vehicle can be seen passing through an intersection at a distance, with poor lighting, low resolution, and obstacles obscuring identifying features. However, some details still are still visible: the vehicle appears to have four doors and wide taillights. Its rear door handles are located near the front of the doors, possibly giving away sliding rear doors, while some frames suggest a sloping nose. In all likelihood, this is some kind of minivan or MPV.











