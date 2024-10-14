Police Ticket Driver After Salesman Forgets Paper Plate On Test Drive - Toyota Dealership Offers To Pay Only If Man Buys Car

If a company isn’t following the rules, then charge its customers for the violations? That appears to be the case with a North Texas Toyota dealership allegedly flouting the law regarding temporary registration tags. As a result, law enforcement has begun citing the person behind the wheel, regardless of their relationship with the dealership. According to WFAA ABC 8, the Prosper Police Department is fed up with local dealerships, particularly Longo Toyota of Prosper. Law enforcement says the dealership, which is located roughly 40 miles north of Dallas, has been operating demo vehicles without a visible license plate. However, after numerous attempts at enforcement, the Toyota dealer continues to allow its vehicles to be driven without the proper tags. As a result, officers now ticket the driver, even if it’s just a customer on a test drive.



Read Article