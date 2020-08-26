Police Warn Tesla Owner Over Using Autopilot In The UK

Agent009 submitted on 8/26/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:43:49 AM

2 user comments | Views : 1,258 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A Tesla Model 3 owner in the United Kingdom has been warned by police to not test the Autopilot capability of his electric car again because the feature is still illegal in the region.

The Tesla Driver YouTube channel showed his Model 3’s ability to navigate a notorious mega-roundabout in the United Kingdom, known as the Swindon roundabout.

The video, uploaded on August 16, showed the Model 3’s performance when attempting to navigate the roundabout. It was unsuccessful in its attempts, aborting the navigation during the several attempts that Tesla Driver recorded for his channel.



Read Article


Police Warn Tesla Owner Over Using Autopilot In The UK

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

dlin

UK police has problem with American car?

Tesla should add a 'Hit Them' feature in Autopilot

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 8/26/2020 1:07:08 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

PUGPROUD

It gets confused at roundabouts as to which side of the road to exit on.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 8/26/2020 3:18:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]