Police Won't Rule Out Political Motive For Damage To German Tesla Showroom

A Tesla showroom in the Treptow district of Bohnsdorf, Berlin recently turned into a crime scene after a number of people decided to take it upon themselves to demolish the location. The Berlin State Criminal Police Office has been investigating the incident since Sunday morning.

Speaking with local news agency t-online.de, a police spokesman confirmed that the individuals involved in the incident destroyed several window panes and glass doors in the Tesla showroom. Emergency services that responded to the incident also found one damaged electric car and eight that were dirtied.

