Politicians Fear Ford Is A Threat To National Security

Following fears that Ford’s electric vehicle supply chain may represent a national security issue, concerned legislators are doubling down by outlining the path battery components are required to take in order to get here. On Monday, Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) and Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) accused the automaker of having plans that required contracting technology and software firms with close ties to both the Chinese and North Korean governments.



Gallagher heads up the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and McMorris Rodgers serves as the House Energy and Commerce Chair. They’ve been working together to suss out the Blue Oval’s relationship with Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), focusing heavily on the battery supply chain and the business’ governmental ties.





