Poll Reveals The Number Of Americans Wanting To Buy An EV Is Falling

For EV proponents in the auto industry and in government departments trying to hurry up our conversions to electric power, there’s a little good news and a lot of bad news in new poll figures from Gallup. The good is that more Americans than ever before say they own an EV. The bad is that almost half of those not in that camp have no intention of joining it. Gallup’s data found that EV ownership grew from 4 percent to 7 percent between March 2023 and March 2024. But that’s about the only figure in the study likely to bring cheer to the U.S. government, which had hoped until recently that 60 percent of new vehicle production would be made up of EVs by 2030.



