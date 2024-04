Manufacturers like Ford, GM and Toyota are not meeting the expectations of EV shoppers in four key areas, new research reveals.

Shoppers want lower prices, higher ranges, electric SUVs and cars rather than the trucks makers have focused on, and more EVs from trusted brands like Toyota, according to a poll by Edmunds.

This disconnect - which we examine in detail below - is being blamed for the slump in sales and vehicles piling up on lots.