Poor Energy, Environmental And Labor Decisions Now Threaten Germany's Economy

Having lost cheap energy from Russia and facing uncertainty over its once-lucrative trade ties with China, big German business is now facing a crunch point over a third ingredient in its long-time formula for success - consensual industrial relations.

Together, Germany's industry leaders, trade unions and politicians for decades sought and found agreement over production and labour decisions that in turn provided the underpinning for the country's post-war economic development.

Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE), opens new tab taboo-breaking threat to shutter German factories for the first time ever is a direct test of whether that consensus model can survive and still deliver in a global environment some see as existentially challenging.