Poor Sales Of The Tesla Cybertruck Affect 4680 Battery Plans

LG Energy Solution is facing a crisis as Tesla announced it would no longer buy its 4680 battery cells. The Korean battery maker has been among the first to start developing 4680 cells after Tesla's Battery Day in 2020 and already has production capacity enough to supply over 100,000 Tesla EVs. Tesla is the dominant EV manufacturer in the world, and its weight exerts tremendous pressure on the supply chain and the overall EV market. This is why, when it announced a revolutionary battery form factor during the 2020 Battery Day, most leading battery manufacturers jumped on the 4680 cell bandwagon. However, as Tesla changed its vehicle roadmap and its own 4680 cell production caught pace, third-party suppliers were left holding the bag.



