Poorly Written NY Loud Exhaust Ban May End Up Fining Factory Spec Vehicles

I get it. No one likes to hear a straight-piped G35 (it’s always the Vee Cue Boys) banging off the rev limiter at three in the morning. No one wants to be subjected to the grating, trumpet-like echo of those three and a half liters, bouncing its way between every high-rise in the borough. There are just two problems with your response: First, it’s poorly written. Second, do you really have nothing better to do? To start, what is the SLEEP bill? It’s the schlocky backronym name for NY Senate bill S784B, an amendment to the state’s laws regarding vehicle equipment — specifically, laws regarding exhausts. The existing law already bans any exhaust with “a cut-out, bypass, or similar device”, or anything that “will amplify or increase the noise emitted by the motor or exhaust system of such vehicle above that emitted by the muffler or exhaust system originally installed on the vehicle.” God, writing this kind of legalese sounds like soul-crushing work.



