Porsche 718 RS Spyder Caught During A Nude Photo Shoot

A fully-unveiled version of the upcoming Porsche 718 RS Spyder has been spied during a photoshoot - likely for the press materials in preparation for an official unveiling - revealing several details of the upcoming model's design. The new sports car, which will be an RS version of the current Porsche 718 Spyder, has been rumored and spied in development, with Porsche GT boss Andreas Preuninger hinting at its development previously.

In the image, which comes via avc_supercarscanarias on Instagram, we can see that the model will share the aggressive ductwork previously seen on the Cayman GT4 RS and some other tidbits.

The blurry pics showcase a car with what appears to be the Weissach Pack equipped, adding lightweight elements like center-locking magnesium wheels to the mix. The side air intakes also appear to be larger than before, and over the front wheel arches, fender vents should aid in removing pressure from within the wheel wells. Like the regular 718 Spyder, a manually-removable soft-top will feature. Naturally, it will not inherit a massive swan-neck wing.