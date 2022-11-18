Porsche 911 992 Turbo S. A Beauty, But PLEASE Hold The OLIVE!

One of a kind Olive Green 992 Turbo S.



Olive Green (olivegrün, 60G) is a lighter, non metallic shade of green which made its initial introduction to the brand in the late 70s with the 911 at the time. Since then, it has become one of the more popular shades offered through the paint to sample program on more modern 911s, much like this Turbo S.



From the exterior, this example has also been equipped with the Turbo S Exclusive Series Wheels, which feature a full Satin Black finish, alongside the Sport Design Package, and the Sport Exhaust in Silver.



The interior is truly a sight to see, featuring the Exclusive Manufaktur Leather selection in Black and Riviera Blue. It is here we also see the leather trim pieces along with the leather seat backs, and the matching Riviera Blue 12 o’clock marker on the steering wheel.





