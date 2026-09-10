Porsche 911 And Macan Lead The Way In Q3 Sales

Agent009 submitted on 10/9/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:56:51 PM

Views : 3,008 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

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 Earlier this week we got a look at Porsche’s plan to turn its business around, which includes job cuts, building a new supercar, and pushing prices up to make more money while selling fewer cars. And today the sports car brand released its latest sales figures, reminding us why that turnaround plan is so badly needed. Some, but not all, of the numbers make for uncomfortable reading.

 
Let’s start with the headline number, the 178,532 cars Porsche sold in the first nine months of 2026. That figure represents a 16 percent decline versus 2025, and matches the drop experienced in the January to June sales release.



 
 


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Porsche 911 And Macan Lead The Way In Q3 Sales

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Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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