Porsche 911 Dakar Priced Starting At $215,000 - How Many Of These Will NEVER Go Off Road?

Named after one of the most gruelling races on the planet, the new Porsche 911 Dakar is a bit of a step-change for the iconic 911 sports car with a focus for off-road performance.

Currently, the two best-selling Porsche models globally are the Cayenne and Macan but even with the firm’s success in the SUV market, not many foresaw a lifted version of the 911. The off-road performance car segment could be the next big thing however with even Lamborghini recently unveiling its wild Huracan Sterrato.