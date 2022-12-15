Porsche 911 Dakar Priced Starting At $215,000 - How Many Of These Will NEVER Go Off Road?

Agent009 submitted on 12/15/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:36:19 AM

Views : 344 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Named after one of the most gruelling races on the planet, the new Porsche 911 Dakar is a bit of a step-change for the iconic 911 sports car with a focus for off-road performance. 

Currently, the two best-selling Porsche models globally are the Cayenne and Macan but even with the firm’s success in the SUV market, not many foresaw a lifted version of the 911. The off-road performance car segment could be the next big thing however with even Lamborghini recently unveiling its wild Huracan Sterrato.



Read Article


Porsche 911 Dakar Priced Starting At $215,000 - How Many Of These Will NEVER Go Off Road?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)