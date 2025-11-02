Porsche 911 Dakar To Return As A Hybrid

Porsche is set to bring back the 911 Dakar with hybrid power and the promise of even greater on- and off-road performance.
 
Senior sources have told Autocar that the upgraded model is under development at the firm’s Weissach engineering centre and it is planned to form part of the German car maker’s facelifted 992-series 911 line-up.
 
Although a spokesperson said that “Porsche does not comment on speculation on its products”, Autocar understands officials have pencilled in a launch for the end of 2025. It will once again be sold in limited numbers. It was previously restricted to just 2500 examples and production ended in November 2024.


