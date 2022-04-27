Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 Gets Over The Top Aerodynamics

We haven’t heard much about the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 since it was announced last August, but spy photographers have apparently snapped a prototype in Meuspath, Germany which is home to Manthey-Racing GmbH.

This is an interesting development as deliveries of the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 were originally slated to begin in January. However, it appears the model may have been delayed and we’ve reached out to Porsche for clarification.

Regardless, the prototype appears virtually identical to CGI pictures of the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 that were released last summer. However, there are a handful of minor differences including additional quick-release latches and an unfinished rear bumper.