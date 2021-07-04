Porsche 911 GT3 Durability Testing Involved Almost 17 Hours Of FLAT OUT Driving

The new Porsche 911 GT3 may not be significantly more powerful than its predecessor, but thanks to many other upgrades, it’s definitely faster. The newer GT3 laps the Nurburgring more than 12 seconds faster than the previous generation of the model and to a certain extent this is possible because of the car’s top speed. According to the official factory numbers, the 2022 GT3 can reach a peak velocity of 197 miles per hour (317 kilometers per hour). There’s something even more important, though. Endurance is the keyword here as Porsche wanted to create a capable performance machine that can go at full throttle for hours. Literally, and that’s not an exaggeration.



